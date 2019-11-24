Through my years of work as a funeral practitioner and certified grief counselor, I have found that most people suffering loss do not realize that there are various classifications of grief. I have also found that most do not understand the time table and personal commitment that grief requires for recovery.

Before I entered my profession, I would marvel at widows who had survived their spouses by 20 years or more, who were able to continue in life with joy and fulfillment, and who dedicated themselves to the service of others. I used to wonder if there were a magic pill or a magic formula they had happened upon and hoped beyond reason that should I one day become a widow, that I would find their secrets of harmonious survival. I hope that I never have to survive life without my husband by my side for decades on end, but one never knows, and if it happens that I must, I pray that I will dwell in peace until my time without him ends.

WHAT IS GRIEF

Grief is the uncontrollable and natural reaction experienced upon the death of someone to whom a bond or affection has been formed. It affects the survivor physiologically (the body’s functions), emotionally (one’s feelings), spiritually (one’s soul), and psychologically (the health of one’s mind).

PHYSIOLOGICAL EFFECTS OF GRIEF

Grief imposes physical symptoms upon the living. Survivors suffer extreme fatigue, nausea, headaches, food aversions, sleep deprivation, dizziness, sun sensitivity, loss of motivation, pain, and severe illness directly related to grief.

Grief increases inflammation. Inflammation exacerbates existing health problems and opens the door for new ones to creep in.

Grief batters the immune system causing vitality depletion and vulnerabilities to infection. It also raises blood pressure and the risk of blood clots. If unchecked, it can usher in strokes.

EMOTIONAL EFFECTS OF GRIEF

Sadness is the most common feeling experienced during bereavement. Persons who block sadness with excessive activity find that their sadness surfaces once they are exhausted. Exhaustion renders one less able to overcome the intensity of sadness. Loneliness, fear, worry, etc. wield a significant blow to the emotional stability of a survivor.

SPIRITUAL EFFECTS OF GRIEF

Religious beliefs are often called into question at a time of loss. Some find it helpful to speak with a faithful friend or their clergy for added strength during this time. Still, others find it best to rely on quiet faith.

PSYCHOLOGICAL EFFECT OF GRIEF

If one’s emotional health continues to falter, one may suffer increasing psychological effects associated with their grief. Helplessness, depression, and loss of hope may lead to mental illness or suicide.

The effects of grief can be severe, and it is paramount that should you witness someone suffering exaggerated grief that you immediately enlist professional assistance for the survivor.

TYPES OF GRIEF

INTENSE GRIEF

Intense grief is normal following the loss of a loved one.

Grief remains intense during adaptation to the loss and the realization of a new reality of life.

Prolonged intense grief can alter the heart muscle.

ACUATE GRIEF

Acute grief occurs in the early onset of loss. It often dominates the life of the survivor and robs them of their peace.

Yearning, longing, sorrow, preoccupation of thoughts, bitterness, and vivid memories associated with the deceased are typical feelings that fuel acute grief. Additionally, painful emotions, anxiety, anger, remorse, guilt, and shame are common during acute grief.

Survivors suffering the effects of acute grief usually focus on avoiding thoughts and activities that trigger their pain. They typically focus their energies on thoughts of the deceased. It can be difficult for them to think of anything or anyone else.

INTEGRATED GRIEF

Integrated grief is when the survivor has advanced to a place where his/her grief resides in his/her heart but does not dominate or cause an inability to enjoy life. Grief does not, however, disappear.

As a survivor adjusts to his/her new reality of life without the decedent, grief eventually morphs from a living pain to a loving memory.

It is at this juncture that loss-related thoughts, feelings, and behaviors have integrated into a survivor’s ability to normalize functioning. It is where grief no longer dominates the survivor’s existence. It is the point at which the survivor has skillfully learned how to control thoughts, feelings, and behaviors so that he/she more positively affects his/her experience and allows him/herself to remember and honor his/her loved one.

Integrated grief ushers inward peace into the heart of the survivor, where he/she can build a relationship with his/her decedent where comfort, love, and peace can co-exist.

COMPLICATED GRIEF

Complicated grief is a persistent, intense grief where the survivor is caught in a cycle of dysfunctional behaviors and relentless inability to come to terms with the facts of death.

Continued yearning, longing, preoccupation of thoughts, sadness, and unrealistic expectations consume the life of the survivor. The survivor suffers feelings of emptiness, and his/her future expectations are bleak. He/she feels lost and alone. Irrational thoughts and wishing persist, even up to expectations that the decedent might reappear.

Complicated grief occurs when adaptation is interrupted by interference. Interference with recovery can allow acute grief to persist for extended periods of time. Intense emotional pain opens the door for complicated grief to take hold.

A survivor suffering complicated grief loses sight of forward movement and recovery. A future without their loved one seems eternally dark, dreary, and dismal. They are unable to realize, on their own, that there is a path to recovery.

Complicated grief increases the risk of physical and mental illnesses. Depression, anxiety, sleep and eating disorders, drug and alcohol abuse, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors are prevalent in complicated grief experiences. Physical ailments increase for those who suffer complicated grief in the form of heart attacks and strokes, high blood pressure and blood clots, and cancer.

Exercising, spending time in nature, adequate sleep, and talking to loved ones can help with physical and mental health issues related to normal grief; however, survivors suffering complicated grief are unable to recover without professional assistance.

EXAGGERATED GRIEF

Clinical depression, substance abuse, and phobic behavior are all associated with exaggerated grief. Survivors suffering from exaggerated grief need the assistance of medical practitioners immediately.

SYNOPSIS

In a perfect world, intense and acute grief should ebb toward integrated grief within six months. If, after six months, a survivor has not experienced any form of improvement in their emotional health, or has experienced deepening degrees of physiological or psychological instabilities, a medical specialist, in either or both fields, should be immediately considered.

It is important to note that drugs do not cure grief; they merely treat the diseases caused by it or mask the reality of it. Without adequate recovery from grief, one will continue to see recurring ailments indefinitely.

Love is a communion of the heart, a selfless joining of souls. We endure the sufferings of grief because we have enjoyed the privileges and spiritual gift of love. Grief is a wound to the soul and thereby appropriately requires spiritual healing. The underlying spiritual wound of grief can only be healed by reinvesting oneself in selflessness through service to and love for others.

Now that I have been a certified grief counselor and funeral practitioner for a length of time, I understand that grief recovery requires a time table accompanied by personal commitment. However, through my experience of witnessing grief recovery, I now understand that the healing of one’s soul involves maintenance of the spirit. It is a higher power than our own that brings this miraculous healing into our beings.

My name is Tracy Renee Lee. I am a Certified Grief Counselor (GC-C), Funeral Director (FDIC), published author, syndicated columnist, and co-founder of the “Mikey Joe Children’s Memorial” and Heaven Sent, Corp. I write books, weekly bereavement articles, and Grief BRIEFs related to understanding and coping with grief. I am the American Funeral Director of the Year Runner-Up and recipient of the BBB’s Integrity Award.

It is my life’s work to comfort the bereaved and help them live on.

For additional encouragement, read other articles or watch video “Grief Briefs,” please go to my website at www.MourningCoffee.com.

Please follow me on Instagram at "GoinInStyleFunerals".