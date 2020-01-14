It may not be the month of hearts and heartfelt sayings yet, but my heartstrings are being pulled taut between Michigan and Texas. Having arrived in Teas to continue the building project here in the church, I sit here missing my kids and family. As I spent the month of December in Michigan, I missed the Texas family we have here. My heartstrings stretch over 1400 miles.

You’ll understand why when I explain that the night before we left to continue the work here, our first great grandson, Brycen Paul Auble, was born to our granddaughter, Michelle and husband David. Just when I think my heart can’t expand any more to hold any more love for my kids and grandkids, here comes this 6 lb. 7 oz. bundle of boy baby that truly is an amazing gift from God.

So I want to take a minute to congratulate David and Michelle, and all the grandparents, David’s parents, Great Grandparents David and Missy Auble, Grandparents Janet and AJ VanderLeest and Mike and Neva Heaton. And, of course, the other amazing great grandparents, Paul and Eileen Schroeder.

I wish I could truly explain the rich emotions that I felt when I saw my granddaughter holding her son. It is amazing to watch a mother falling in love with her child. I saw Janet’s face when she studied her grandson, her face said “Perfect, he is absolutely perfect!” And I watched my son hold his grandson for the first time, it was was a look of total amazing love

I was there when our son held his daughter the first time and I will never forget seeing him hold his grandson for the first time. It’s a picture I will forever carry with me. So Brycen, G’G’ma loves you very much. I’ll see you in a few months time...the heartstrings will stretch!

For the next few months, God has us serving folks here in the hill country of Texas, outside San Antonio. I’m excited to be involved in ministry here. Believe it or not, a lot of my ministry involves nothing more than listening. It seems many people don’t have anyone really listening in their lives, so I listen. It takes time to form friendships, people rush here and there, cell phones take the place of face to face conversations, etc, so I make it my mission to listen.

This is why the newest ministry opportunity that has come my way, has me buzzing with joy. I get to go into the streets of San Antonio and hand out sandwiches, and I get to listen to someone’s story. The seemingly forgotten people have so much to share.

Besides listening, I’ll be making cookies for the next time into the city to meet the homeless. I’ll make 500 - 600 cookies, which sounds like a lot, but it isn’t really,the church kitchen is huge. When I tell people here, I’ll be making cookies, many people will step up to help.

Another thing God has laid on my heart to do is put together hygiene kits. My goal is 1000 personal hygiene kits for the homeless in San Antonio, Texas. It may sound like a lot but I believe it is a very do-able task. Each kit will contain a toothbrush, toothpaste, disposable razor, shampoo/conditioner, comb and a bar of soap. Each kit will cost me approximately $1.21 cents each.

Ken and I are often asked what we do as construction missionaries. The easy answer...we build the physical church building. Yet, there is so much more. Ken may be called away from the church to help put a floor in a homeless shelter or to figure out why someone’s lights are flickering. One day, I may be making cinnamon rolls for the days workers that have come to share the load, or, I may be in the kitchen making 500 cookies. We just do the job set before us for the day. I love this life!!

The recipe I will be sharing with you this month is for oatmeal raisin cookies and given to me by my friend Val in Montague. This is a perfect cookie as it is soft and will stay fresh for a long time. The picture I am sharing is four generations of my family...Great Grandpa Ken, Grandpa Mike, Mom, Michelle and of course, the star of the show, our great grandson, Brycen.

Thanks for sharing my heartstrings with me. You may contact me at heaton.margaret@gmail.com or find me on Facebook.com/silverandgoldfriends. If you would like to help me with 1000 hygiene kits, email, and I can share ways you can help feed the homeless here with me

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

1 ¼ cup flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 cup butter. Softened

¼ cup sugar

¾ cup brown sugar

1 3 oz pkg instant vanilla pudding

2 eggs

3 ½ cup instant oatmeal

Cream butter and sugar. Add eggs and mix. Add remaining ingredients except raisins. Mix well. Mixture will be stiff. Add raisins. Place on bake sheet and bake at 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes.