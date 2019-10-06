LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed October to be Michigan Apple Month, recognizing the importance of the Michigan Apple industry.

Michigan is known for its diverse agriculture, which includes many specialty crops such as apples. Apples are the largest and most valuable fruit crop in the Great Lakes State. Growers dedicate their lives to the industry, operating 825 family-run farms with over 11.3 million apple trees, covering 35,500 acres in Michigan.

“Passionate Michigan Apple growers have carried on the tradition of growing apples for many generations and continue to produce the best tasting apples in the world,” said Diane Smith, executive director of the Michigan Apple Committee. “Our industry appreciates the recognition of the hard work and dedication of Michigan’s apple growers.”

This year’s Michigan Apple crop is estimated to be 25.25 million bushels (1.06 billion pounds), according to the official crop estimate announced in August at the USApple Outlook meeting in Chicago.

“Consumers can find Michigan Apples at over 200 U-pick orchards and farm markets, or look for bags or stickers indicating ‘Michigan Apples’ at grocery stores,” said Smith.

To discover new ways to celebrate Michigan Apple Month this year, visit the Michigan Apple website (MichiganApples.com) for unique recipes, tips, flavor profiles, farm market locations and much more.

The Michigan Apple Committee is a grower-funded nonprofit organization devoted to marketing, education and research activities to distinguish the Michigan Apple and encourage its consumption in Michigan and around the world. To learn more, visit MichiganApples.com.