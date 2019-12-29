By Greg Means

I grew up in Lansing, our state’s capital city, but I’ve spent the past 36 years in the White Lake area.

My wife, Terri, and I have worked, raised two children and been involved in churches in our communities. I’ve been a member of the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club for 34 years. We’ve made lifelong friends.

I could say the White Lake area has been our adopted home.

But, it’s more like the White Lake area has adopted us.

That’s what came to my mind while Terri and I rode in the White Lake Christmas Parade.

I may have been the grand marshal of the parade, but the stars of the day were those who planned and participated in the parade — many who have done it for many years. And, don’t forget the people who brave the cold to line the route to watch their family and friends in the parade.

As I rode in the parade I saw many people who have touched my life, and have encouraged me over the years.

My thoughts turned to thinking this is a community of residents who are quick to reach out to newcomers, and make them feel welcome, soon becoming a part of the activities.

It’s a community of people who care. They care about their environment with many committed to making it safe to live in.

The community cares about its resources, rescuing a beautiful White Lake from a history of contamination through advocacy and working with — and at times battling against — corporations and regulatory agencies.

And, it cares about its neighbors.

Often, in the past 34 years the community came beside neighbors who have experienced tragedy, serious health issues and financial struggles.

And, it’s a community who desperately cares about its children. The small towns have provided young people with many opportunities to grow academically, emotionally, in athletics and in the arts. The young people have tested their talents in a safe, supportive environment.

The community is blessed with arts organizations which support artists, musicians and actors.

I could go on and on about the positive traits of the White Lake community, including its appreciation of place and history.

The best decision I’ve made in my journalistic career was to begin covering Montague schools and athletics when I was a reporter for the Oceana’s Herald-Journal newspaper in the early 80s. I worked out of the newspaper’s Shelby office and mainly covered Shelby schools and athletics, along with the local governments.

I quickly realized a large portion of Montague schools’ district was located in Oceana County. I began to cover Montague athletics and school board meetings.

I began to establish relationships in the White Lake area through my work, and the newspaper realized the value of serving the community. So much so that it opened The White Lake Beacon in 1983.

I was asked to be the editor (and reporter, photographer, etc.), and I jumped at the chance to work in the White Lake area. Not only was I blessed to be on the ground floor of starting a newspaper, Terri and I moved into the White Lake area to become immersed in community.

Thirty-four years later we’ve lived a wonderful life here.

Yes, we’ve been adopted by a great community.