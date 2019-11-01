Locally, this Tuesday, November 5, voters in their respective municipalities will be casting ballots for city council members and on a referendum calling for a charter amendment to allow citizens to elect the mayor in the City of Whitehall, and for city council members in the City of Montague.
Voters in the City of Whitehall and the townships of Whitehall and Fruitland will vote on a 1.65 mill, five-year property tax request to fund the construction of a $2.7 million fire station to replace the outdated 65-year-old Station No. 1 in downtown Whitehall with a larger, more centrally located station to serve residents in the three municipalities which belong to the White Lake Fire Authority.
Changes passed by voters last November allow registration until 8 p.m. on Election Day. No 30-day deadline.
However, individuals who register to vote within the 14-day period immediately preceding an election must appear in person at their city or township clerk’s office and provide proof of residency in the form of a driver’s license or personal ID card, utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check, or other government document if they wish to vote in that election. The document must have your current address and it can be in electronic form.
The new elections law also allows for no absentee ballot requests for no reason.
Check your registration status at the Michigan Voter Information Center at Michigan.gov/Vote. You can also view your sample ballot if your community is holding an election, as well as find your local clerk and your polling location.
If you are registered to vote at your current address, your request for an absent voter ballot must be in writing and can be submitted to your city or township clerk. (For assistance obtaining the address of your city or township clerk, see Michigan.gov/Vote) You may request an absent voter ballot through the mail by mailing the application, large print application, a letter, a postcard or a pre-printed application form obtained from your local clerk’s office. Requests to have an absent voter ballot mailed to you must be received by your clerk no later than 5 p.m. the Friday before the election.
You also may request an absent voter ballot in person at a city or township clerk’s office until 4 p.m. on the Monday before an election. Some clerks are holding weekend hours just before the election. If you request an absent voter ballot on the weekend or Monday, you must vote it in person at the clerk’s office.
You must be a registered voter to receive an absent voter ballot (but you can register and request an absent voter ballot at the same time - see below). Requests for absent voter ballots are processed immediately. Absent voter ballots may be issued to you at your home address or any address outside of your city or township of residence.
If an emergency, such as a sudden illness or family death, prevents you from reaching the polls on Election Day, you may request an emergency absent voter ballot. Requests for an emergency ballot must be submitted after the deadline for regular absent voter ballots has passed but before 4 p.m. on Election Day. The emergency must have occurred at a time which made it impossible for you to apply for a regular absent voter ballot. Please contact your local clerk for more information about emergency absent voter ballots.