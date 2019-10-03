COLOR COORDINATED
Im-peached,
The color fits you so well
You reached,
Just a “little” too far, and time will tell
Of your demise
We wish you only “the best”
As you slice
Another fairy tale from your “treasure chest”
Of day dreams, it’s been your life.
Do you have “visions” of a confining cell with filtered light?
Or are they nightmares
. . . a recurring dream?
As autocrats stare
With laughing eyes at the schemes
You blundered through,
Arrogantly and without shame.
The wind blew
Through your “hair” overwhelmingly this time, and your name
Will be in the history books
For all to read.
The “best” crook
This presidency could ever feed.
And we fed you well.
Hope the chicken is good where you are going.
From Mar-a-Lago to Trump Hotel
The money’s been flowing
Into your pockets.
They’re over the top.
Are you placing bets
On the stocks as your true colors will soon unlock.
Or is “im-peach” truly your color?
Only time will show.
As the days blur
And your hair flows
In a “cage,” You seem to be obsessed
With the concept of this.
Will you be blessed
With a taste of all the “bliss”
You bestowed upon the refugees
Savor the flavor of your accommodations
That seem to please
Your “heart.” The time runs
A little different without your golf and clubs,
And “golden” way of living.
One too many peachy ideas . . . As you rub
Your fading peach colored head . . .
Pondering the next order you dream you were giving.
September 27, 2019. ©️ Lin Frog