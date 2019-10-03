COLOR COORDINATED

Im-peached,

The color fits you so well

You reached,

Just a “little” too far, and time will tell

Of your demise

We wish you only “the best”

As you slice

Another fairy tale from your “treasure chest”

Of day dreams, it’s been your life.

Do you have “visions” of a confining cell with filtered light?

Or are they nightmares

. . . a recurring dream?

As autocrats stare

With laughing eyes at the schemes

You blundered through,

Arrogantly and without shame.

The wind blew

Through your “hair” overwhelmingly this time, and your name

Will be in the history books

For all to read.

The “best” crook

This presidency could ever feed.

And we fed you well.

Hope the chicken is good where you are going.

From Mar-a-Lago to Trump Hotel

The money’s been flowing

Into your pockets.

They’re over the top.

Are you placing bets

On the stocks as your true colors will soon unlock.

Or is “im-peach” truly your color?

Only time will show.

As the days blur

And your hair flows

In a “cage,” You seem to be obsessed

With the concept of this.

Will you be blessed

With a taste of all the “bliss”

You bestowed upon the refugees

Savor the flavor of your accommodations

That seem to please

Your “heart.” The time runs

A little different without your golf and clubs,

And “golden” way of living.

One too many peachy ideas . . . As you rub

Your fading peach colored head . . .

Pondering the next order you dream you were giving.

September 27, 2019. ©️ Lin Frog