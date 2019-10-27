I am a survivor of significant loss. The past year of my life has been challenging, filled with sadness, and riddled with overwhelming internal insecurity of self. I have questioned my parenting, my discernment, my commitment, and my strength. I second guess my decisions, both personally and professionally. Grief does that. It changes everything and it is a battle to keep or regain control of one’s innermost self. It attacks you from within; your soul, your confidence, your health, and everything else. It brings into question your abilities and judgments. In short, it confuses you and turns your perceptions of life and self, upside down. Most people will recover without intervention; however, some experience a far greater battle.

Grief Brief 292

Complicated Grief

Complicated grief is a form of persistent and pervasive grief that does not allow one to recover naturally.

Complicated grief increases the risk of physical and mental illnesses.

Depression, anxiety, sleep and eating disorders, drug and alcohol abuse, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors are prevalent in complicated grief experiences.

Physical illnesses increase for those who suffer complicated grief in the form of heart attacks, strokes, high blood pressure, blood clots, and cancer.

Exercising, spending time in nature, adequate sleep, and talking to loved ones can help with physical and mental health issues related to normal grief. However, survivors suffering complicated grief are unable to recover without professional assistance. (Mourning Light III, 2019)

Considering the above Grief Brief, one might ask, “Oh my, what can I do to avoid complicated grief?” Over the last year, I have asked myself that very question. In the final paragraph of Grief Brief 292, we find four simple and proven suggestions that assist us in avoiding the throes of complicated grief. Exercising, spending time in nature, adequate sleep, and talking to loved ones sound very easy to do. Indeed, these four little suggestions seem to be a natural course, one that all human beings would take. Unfortunately, not only do we not feel like doing them, in our compromised state of mind, we may lack the motivation to act upon them. We must realize that although these are natural course recoveries, they do not magically happen on their own.

How then, do we utilize this natural course of recovery? The answer is revealed in Grief Brief 293.

Grief Brief 293

3 Keys to Recovery

1. Commitment

a. You must choose to become better rather than bitter.

2. Action

a. Action is movement. You must move every day towards recovery by actively investing your commitment to become better.

3. Counseling

a. Studies show that survivors utilizing grief counseling can recover three times faster than those going it alone. (Mourning Light III, 2019)

How simple is that? Of course, movement requires action. We know that motion will not happen without some sort of motivating force. And of course, initiated force requires a commitment to maintain. That is pure science learned in grade school.

The surprising key to me is counseling. Who would have guessed that counseling could cut recovery time by two thirds? Is there anyone who wants to endure the ravages of grief longer than any time at all? That tidbit alone is worthy of utilization.

The problem of complicated grief materializes for several reasons, however, if we utilize the “Three Keys to Recovery” (Commitment, Action, and Counseling) and apply them to the “Four Natural Courses of Recovery” (exercising, spending time in nature, adequate sleep, and talking to loved ones), our chances for a good and swift recovery are magnified. Ignoring these mechanisms increases our chances of recovery failure and our experience may become complicated. Healing may fail to materialize without professional assistance.

In reflection, I already knew these simple recoveries and keys. I utilized each of them to escape the clutches that grief imposed upon me this past year. Even so, recovery has not been lightening swift or easy.

There remain days that I lament over my loss. The difference is, however, that those days are fewer and more manageable, and in the midst of them, I know that I have beaten grief’s stifling suffocations. My pain will forever dwell within me because my love for my lost grandson will forever rest in my soul. Pain, however, no longer rules every moment of my life.

Truth revealed is truth affirmed. The answers are so simple, and we already know them within ourselves. We must assert ourselves to become the masters of our actions and rely upon a higher power than ourselves for inspirational guidance. We must do these things whether we feel like it or not. If we do not, grief will win, and we will be its slave.

I am grateful that I was able to utilize Grief Briefs 292 and 293 this past year. Through their application, I was able to return to a place of love and happiness. I have nine living grandchildren and one deceased. Although my heart is broken for the one who has passed, it finally lives again for those who remain.

I believe that families are forever. I believe that I will see my grandson again when my soul passes through the veil of heaven. I look forward to that day. I also look forward to living out the rest of my life with my living grandchildren and never missing one moment of being with them.

