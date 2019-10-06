Following the release of details of the governor’s 147 vetoes and subsequent State Administrative Board transfers, state Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, of Norton Shores, released the followed statement regarding agriculture budget:

“The governor is trying to goad the Legislature by cutting programs that were sought by her department. For example, the governor cut a line item to establish mental health services for our state’s farmers, which was sought by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“The vetoes also eliminate programs designed to advance Michigan’s agriculture economy. These were programs that put Michigan on the cutting edge of agriculture innovation and food security.

“Governing through news conferences only hurts the people and does not solve the problems we face.”