We’ve popped in for the holidays and I am so glad to be back in our hometown! We’re spending time with friends and family, it’s what the holidays mean for me.

The day after we arrived home was popcorn day at Montague elementary school. I watched my son give his son two quarters, one for our grandson and one for a child that may not have one. Proud mother moment here. What happened after school made me prouder yet. Our grandson brought home the extra bag of popcorn to give to us, Grandma and Grandpa. To this Grandma, a diamond could not be more precious than that bag of popcorn!

That bag of popcorn brought tears to my eyes. What my grandson didn’t know was the history of the first popcorn day. I was part of the group of parents that started the tradition of popcorn once a month at the elementary school. Our grandson is nine years old and when his dad was about that age, I was a part of the group of parents that started the Oehrli Parents Co-op at Montague Elementary. It wasn’t long after the start of “OPC” that popcorn day started.

Once a month, a group of us, myself, along with Bev Cederquist, Lois Thielman and others, would faithfully be there to pop popcorn. We had so much fun! The bags were 25 cents and it’s the same price today. Thank you to all the parents that make this popcorn day a success. My daughter-in-love, Neva, is one of those parents.

I can’t help but smile at my three generations of popcorn day at Montague Elementary. My husband is Ken, I couldn’t have been part of the original start-up group for popcorn without him. It was started for all the kids at Montague Elementary, and our son, Kenny, benefited by it. Now, the third generation, our grandson, Kenneth is participating, as are our granddaughters, Marissa and Payton. Our other granddaughters, Soph and Michelle, have long since had their popcorn days.

Here is another giggle I had with my grandson. Today is his day for Santa’s Secret Shop, a store set up in the school where kids go “secretly” shopping for their parents and siblings. As Kenneth is packing his backpack, he asks me “So Grandma, did you start Santa’s Secret Shop too?” I could only smile and nod yes to him.

To my friends Lois, Bev, Patti and so many others that were there for the beginning of OPC days, isn’t it good to know our legacy lives on? Santa’s Secret Shop and the 25 cent popcorn day is alive and well.

There was a lot of talk about popcorn this weekend, plenty of jokes. Of course, most of the jokes were corny and just popped out! I’ll share recipes for popcorn at the end of this column. First, here is a suggestion to finding paper bags. My microwave popcorn is best made in a paper bag. I didn’t know where I would find a paper bag but during the parade this weekend, I wandered into Montague Foods and I was asked, “paper or plastic?” Paper please!

Here is a second suggestion for you regarding popcorn. I have all my Christmas gifts and now it’s time to wrap. I always try to disguise my gifts so the receiver can’t guess. With popcorn on my mind, I thought of those $5 popcorn tins at Walmart and then I thought, ‘why not?’ The three flavors of popcorn inside these tins, plain, carmel, and cheddar, mixed together make up Chicago Style popcorn. My favorite. I’ll wash the tins and use them as gift wrapping. The receivers think they’re getting popcorn and I’ve already eaten it! Win-Win!

So, for all our friends and family, here in the White Lake area, my husband and I would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a very blessed New Year. If you would like to contact me, find me at heaton.margaret@gmail.com or Facebook.com/silverandgoldfriends. I always pray for my friends and family, if you want me to add your name to my list or if you have a specific request, please let me know.

HOMEMADE KETTLE CORN

¼ cup oil

½ cup popcorn kernels

3 Tbs sugar

Heat oil in heavy saucepan. Oil is hot when two kernels dropped in pop. Add popcorn and sugar on top. Cover. Wait for popping to start. Shake a few times while popping. Remove from heat when popping stops. Pour into bowl and add salt. Stir to keep from sticking.

MICROWAVE CARAMEL CORN

2 buckets Wesco Popcorn (it’s the best)

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup butter

¼ cup corn syrup

Put popcorn in paper bag. Set aside. In microwave safe bowl, put brown sugar, butter and corn syrup. Heat on high for 3 minutes. This will be hot so use caution. Stir mixture and return to microwave for another 1 ½ minutes. Stir. Pour over popcorn, turn top of bag over twice to close. Shake popcorn. Microwave on high for 1 1/2 minutes. Shake bag. Repeat. Pour popcorn into large bowl. Stir occasionally while popcorn cools.