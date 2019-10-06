According to an article I just read from the Michigan Chamber of Commerce about one half of our state’s communities have opted out of allowing recreational marijuana sold in their “back yard.”

Only 125 communities are allowing medical marijuana to be sold.

On October 8th the Whitehall City Counsel will be voting on whether or not to allow the sale of recreational marijuana in the city of Whitehall. Let your council members know how you feel about this important issue!

On a side note, I have been investigating the vaping problems and have found that not only is marijuana being vaped but it has been linking to the recent deaths that involved vaping!

Tom Conrad

Whitehall