I agree with last week’s reader that savvy Americans will decide whether or not Trump’s admitted contacts with Ukrainian President Zelensky violate his Oath of Office, violate the U.S.Constitution, and qualify for his removal from Office.
Trump is indebted to Russian dictator Putin for rigging Trump’s victory. Trump’s apologists & defenders must admit that Trump already has made the USA a global laughingstock, has cost us actual money, and put an Asian ICBM target on our back. We own the right to expect protection, not corruption for the sake of greed.
Americans should demand unbiased, factual news from News sources by choosing to watch PBS & C-Span, & sometimes (guardedly) BBC & CNN. NPR is reliable radio broadcasting. Reliable newspaper/media reporting often wins a Pulitzer Prize, so pay attention to annual awards. Washington Post (WaPo), New York Times, & The Economist magazine are trustworthy publications. In Michigan, Bridge Magazine deserves attention. If you’re watching fake news, it’s a tabloid/propaganda source you chose. Change your choice.
I, too, will cast my vote for truthful candidates who prize their integrity & honor the greater good, minus blind party allegiance & personal gain. I will question the certain bias of my own clergy & the self-seeking of televangelist “pop pastors.” I trust that my fellow voters will be serious about studying before they vote, & leave their comfy cushions to go out & exercise our precious right to vote.
