Since 1943 Whitehall’s Charter has mandated our city’s government to be a Council-Manager plan. As in our school system, a professional superintendent leads with an elected local citizens board to set policy and oversee its operations. The school board picks its chairperson from its membership using the honorary title, president.
In this way, our Council-Manager city government selects its chairperson and uses the honorific, Mayor.
Most schools and about half of the cities in the sate are operated by a licensed professional, a superintendent or city manager responsible to a locally elected citizen body whose members have equal standing. And in Whitehall, this council is term limited.
To change this effective long-standing structure by authorizing a single member of council to be separate from them and potentially antagonistic to our professional management and staff would be folly.
Vote no to changing our city charter and defend its legacy!
Edd Whalen
Whitehall