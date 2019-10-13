The taxpayer’s are paying at present 1.44 mills for a millage that continues until 2025 which we pay now on our taxes. The White Lake Fire Authority (WLFA) is asking for an additional .65 mills for a second millage on November 5, 2019 for a new fire station and two new tanker-pumper trucks. That will mean the taxpayer will be paying a total millage of 3.09 mills not just 1.65 mills for the next five years.

The WLFA was given property in the Whitehall Industrial Park for $1.00 where the new Tajmahal will be built if the millage is passed. The WLFA believes the proposed location is more centrally located. The selling point is they have run out of space. If that is the case, then build a building with more bays for equipment, a lavatory with a shower, sink and toilet and office. No, they expect the taxpayers to build a new $2,700,000 fire station and pay for two new trucks with a price tag of $384,000.00 /per truck for a grand total of $3,468,000.

The WLFA has sufficient living quarters at Station 2 on Duck Lake Road. Firemen don’t live at Station 2, but sleep there when they have shift duty. So does this mean they will not be at Station 2 and move into the new Tajmahal and just use Station 2 for equipment or are they secretly planning on leaving Station 2 on Duck Lake Road?

Has the WLFA applied for grants, conducted fundraisers or attempted to raise money like other Fire Department’s or Fire Districts to raise additional funds? Perhaps the WLFA believes all that needs to be done is to keep seeking millages even though their last millage effort was resoundingly defeated by the taxpayers in 2015.

It is time to take a good look at the 2020 White Lake Fire Authority Budget and be aware of what you are voting on come November 5, 2019. The Taxpayer’s need to be educated on how their taxes are being spent. In 2019, Fruitland Township taxpayers will pay over $420,000 to WFLA.

If the second millage passes Fruitland Township taxpayers will be looking at paying over $687,600 in 2020 and even more in each succeeding year. Based upon the WLFA’s own numbers, Fruitland Township will be responsible for more than $1,300,000 over the next five years which is on top of the existing millage of over $2,100,000 over the next five years, which means the total impact on Fruitland Township taxpayers will be over $3,400,000.

It is time to be more accountable to the taxpayers! Educate yourself before voting on November 5, 2019 White Lake Fire Authority. Vote no.

Mary Ann Bard

Fruitland Township