If someone took 97% of your income, would you want to give more to charity? This disenfranchisement would change our culture. (this has been promised by former leaders)
This would mean our very generous and giving public may be turned off. One way, these people would not have the extra income. The goodness that emanates from people willingly giving to those that need help, would go away also. This would chip away from our public goodness. Can you see one way socialism would make our society less?
Charles Mikkelsen
Whitehall