Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WINDS...SOUTH WINDS OF 25 TO 35 MPH EARLY TONIGHT WILL BECOME SOUTHWEST AND INCREASE TO 35 TO 45 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS DURING THE EARLY MORNING HOURS OF TUESDAY AND CONTINUE INTO TUESDAY NIGHT BEFORE DECREASING SOME BY MID MORNING WEDNESDAY. * WAVES...4 TO 6 FEET EARLY TONIGHT BUILDING TO 10 TO 15 FEET ON TUESDAY. HIGHEST WAVES WILL BE NORTH OF HOLLAND ON TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. WAVES WILL STILL BE 6 TO 8 FEET AT DAYBREAK ON WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...BEACH EROSION IS EXPECTED TO BE WORSE THAN FROM THE STORM LAST WEDNESDAY, ESPECIALLY ON SOUTHWEST FACING SHORELINE. LARGE WAVES WILL ERODE THE DUNE BASE WHICH CAN LEAD TO BLUFF COLLAPSE. LAKESHORE FLOODING IS ALSO EXPECTED IN LOW LYING AREAS AND ALONG RIVER MOUTHS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ALERT FOR FLOODING AND COLLAPSING BLUFFS...AND TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTION TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. &&