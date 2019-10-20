The proposal to amend the Whitehall charter is a silliness that should be rejected overwhelmingly. Currently the charter gives the council the authority to elect the mayor. The proposal would have the office be filled by a popular vote.
The Mayor of Whitehall has three functions, only one of which is significant. The mayor presides over council meetings. This is the only function that requires skill and judgment. Who better than the council knows who would be the most effective and fair person to wield the mallet? Effective leadership of a small group like the council requires an understanding of how to have an effective meeting and an understanding of the needs and personalities of the other members. If the public elects the mayor, we may have a popular figure with no leadership skills whatever.
A few years ago Montague’s beloved mayor Henry Roesler died just a few days before the election. No one with experience or knowledge about Montague’s municipal government had challenged him for reelection, but an unknown who knew nothing about the job had. Since Henry had died, the unknown was the only candidate and elected Mayor and served a full term. That could happen in Whitehall if the charter is amended.
Under the charter proposal the mayor would be the only member of the council with a two year term; all others would serve four year terms. That makes no sense.
The other jobs of the mayor? He cuts ribbons; He certifies official documents (he doesn’t write them). Anyone could do this, but our mayor should not be ‘just anyone.’
Andrew Fink
Whitehall