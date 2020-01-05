I am outraged at the anti-abortion lobby’s petition drive to outlaw second trimester abortions in Michigan. Efforts to abridge other people’s reproductive freedom is a veiled attempt by some religions to subjugate women. When ISIS does this in the Middle East, it’s called Terrorism, & we deploy our troops.

Pregnancy is the only example in Nature where two lives are at stake. Roman Catholic Canon Law declares that if medical science is forced to save the life of just one, the pregnant woman’s life shall be sacrificed. Catholic hospitals obey this law, disregarding the woman’s religion or her wish to survive her miscarriage. Herein lies the enormous danger in this petition drive: some religionists interpret the accepted medical treatment of miscarriage ( extraction of remaining uterine tissue) as assisting in abortion. Without treatment, the tissue decays, infection invades the bloodstream, & the woman dies. Should the hospital & physicians willfully denying treatment be charged with manslaughter?

Much interference in other people’s reproductive health choices has been ruled in favor of “conscience.” Many peculiar religious practices, such as handling & kissing venomous snakes, are guaranteed by our Constitution. This is good for you, as long as I am protected from having to comply with your religion. Abortion is no different. The majority of Americans agree.

Contact your state legislators and urge them to keep abortion legal, safe, & medical.

Edith Stubbs

Whitehall, MI