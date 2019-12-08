Today

Overcast. High 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Occasional light rain. High around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.