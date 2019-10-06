I am impressed with Mr. Mikkelson’s astute observations from last week’s Beacon.

Some people are shivering in their boots and some of President Trumps policies are working. Those shivering in their boots would be anyone who thinks they’ll be caught up in the current impeachment probe and those policies would be those that are making our air and water browner and our country less safe while North Korea fires missiles over our heads, Russia is once again meddling in our elections and Mr. Trump enriches himself at tax payers expense.

Thanks for pointing that out Charlie and spend that tax cut well.

C.J. Mikkelsen

Dallas, Tx.