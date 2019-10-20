Residences of the White Lake area, as you know, the fire authority is asking for a raise in their millage from 1.44 to 1.65. However, the 1.65 goes on top of the existing 1.44 for a total of 3.09. This will make a big increase in our property taxes.
According to the authority, this increase would be used to fund a new state of the art fire barn and two new fire trucks. The fire barn would be located in the City of Whitehall.
Looking into the future, I can see with the fire barn and two trucks that will be even more overhead and operating cost, this means more millage increases. This is like an endless money pit; with no end in sight.
Now looking into the past budgets and comparing them to todays budgets, I see where the authority has received a large increase every year. This appears to me that the authority is spending our tax dollars as fast as they get it. It looks like there is no end in sight, unless we vote on the millage.
I did take note of one very important fact, nowhere did I see any survey showing the average income for the residences affected by the millage, and we all know people living in our area are struggling to keep up their bills. No millage request should be made without a full survey and results given to the public well in advance of the voting date.
The facts are clear here; Bright sparkling fire trucks with loud sirens and big fire barns are for the big money areas. The big money spent on the fire authority could be better spent right here helping the people in our townships and the City of Whitehall.
I ask you to join me in voting no on this millage increase.
Herb Huch
North Muskegon