In our United States, registered voters have the privilege of electing our president, our state governors, our members of congress and many officials at the local level.

In about half of the cities in Michigan, registered voters also have the opportunity to choose among candidates for their mayor. The city of Whitehall is not among those cities. Here, in Whitehall, our mayor is decided upon through a vote by the seven members of the city council. We hope to change that.

We encourage registered voters to vote “yes” on a referendum in the upcoming, November 5 election in favor of our mayor being elected by the voters.

In 2018, a committee of citizens who were in favor of a popular vote for mayor created a petition calling for a referendum on this upcoming November ballot that would allow registered voters to decide if the public — or the city council — should select Whitehall’s mayor. The number of signatures garnered on that petition was nearly twice as many as were required to place this referendum on the Nov. 5, 2019 ballot. The referendum was subsequently approved by the governor’s office to appear on your November ballot.

It is now up to you, Whitehall registered voters, to decide how our city mayor will be determined in the 2021 election (when the term for the current mayor expires). We feel that the Whitehall voters should have the right to select their own mayor.

We encourage you to take advantage of your privilege to vote and speak your peace on this mayoral referendum on election day, November 5. This is your opportunity to expresses how you want your mayor to be elected.

David and Deb Hays

Whitehall