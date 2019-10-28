November 5th is an important day for the community members of the White Lake Fire Authority coverage area (Fruitland Twp., City of Whitehall & Whitehall Twp.). Community members are being asked to pass an additional 1.65 mills for 5 years for the White Lake Fire Authority to construct a new firehouse (station #1) as well as obtain two new vehicles that are replacing aging apparatus (25 & 29 years respectively). This millage request is based off research and communication from department staff, Board members as well as community members who provided input on the future of the department and the needs to meet our growing communities. Community members David Goodrich, Randy Bean, Manny Cisneros, Brandon Bolde, Vernetta Irby and Brian Armstrong all reviewed information and ideas and each provided feedback on what was the best next step for the Fire Authority. The Fire Authority has done a wonderful job in providing informational videos and literature showing why this request is so important to you as a community member. Having the right equipment and apparatus for our responders to effectively perform their jobs is paramount when seconds count, especially when you need them! The current firehouse (station #1) was built in 1954 and it is apparent the community has outgrown this location due to the constraints and limited features it provides for the staff, equipment and apparatus. Please join me in voting “yes” on November 5th to support this essential service within our communities! If you have any questions regarding the upcoming millage, you may contact the Fire Authority at whitelakefireinfo@gmail.com.

Laura Bowyer

Citizen’s Supporting White Lake Fire Authority

City of Whitehall Resident