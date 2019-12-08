Appropriations: Supplemental budget — Senate Bill 152
Passed 103 to 2 in the House on December 4, 2019 To authorize $459.3 million in additional spending in the 2019-20 state budget, of which $177.0 million is federal money. This spending was part of the $947 million that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used her line-item veto authority to remove from budgets passed by the Republican-controlled legislature. See also Senate Bill 154, which adds another $114.5 million in additional education spending, for a total of $573.8 million.
The added spending in this bill is spread across many budget line items; highlights include: $340 million in additional spending on Medicaid, various subsidies for some hospitals and medical service providers, and smaller amounts for other social welfare programs; $27 million for state “payments in lieu of taxes” to local governments; $13 million for municipal bus subsidies; $13 million for indirect subsidies to local communities in the form of State Police “secondary road patrols;” $30.9 million in prison and corrections funding; $15 million for PFAS contamination response activities; and much more.
How our area state representatives voted:
Greg VanWoerkom ( 91st R-Norton Shores) - Yes
Terry Sabo (92nd D-Muskegon) - Yes
Scott VanSingel (100th R-Grant) - Yes
Passed 104 to 1 in the House on December 4, 2019 To authorize $114.5 million in additional education-related spending in the 2019-20 state budget, of which $40.1 million is federal money. This spending was (mostly) part of the $947 million that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used her line-item veto authority to remove from budgets passed by the Republican-controlled legislature. See also Senate Bill 152, which adds another $459.3 million in additional non-education spending, for a total of $573.8 million.
The added spending in this bill is spread across the K-12 and Higher Education budgets; highlights include: $35 million in charter school foundation allowance grants, $10 million for school safety grants, $10.5 million for grade school “literacy coaches,” $38 million for higher education tuition grants and more.
How our area state representatives voted:
Greg VanWoerkom ( 91st R-Norton Shores) - Yes
Terry Sabo (92nd D-Muskegon) - Yes
Scott VanSingel (100th R-Grant) - Yes
Require warrant to get electronic information from devices — Senate Bill 341
Passed 35 to 1 in the Senate on December 4, 2019 To require police to get a warrant to access information in an electronic device including cell phones, or to access electronic communication information from an internet service provider, with a number of exceptions and exclusions, including one for stolen device reports. The bill would also prohibit the warrantless use by police of “cell-site simulators” that mimic a cellular base station and can intercept cell phone data from individuals.
How our state senator voted:
Jon Bumstead (34th R-Newaygo) - Yes
Ban police use of facial recognition technology — Senate Bill 342
Passed 32 to 4 in the Senate on December 4, 2019 To prohibit law enforcement officials to obtain, access, or use any face recognition technology or any information obtained from the use of face recognition technology to enforce the law, with some exceptions. Evidence gathered with this technology could not be admitted in court. Exceptions include using the technology if an emergency poses “imminent risk to an individual or individuals of death, serious physical injury, sexual abuse, live-streamed sexual exploitation, kidnapping, or human trafficking” that the technology may prevent or stop.
How our state senator voted:
Jon Bumstead (34th R-Newaygo) - Yes
How our state senator voted:
Jon Bumstead (34th R-Newaygo) - Yes
How our state senator voted:
Jon Bumstead (34th R-Newaygo) - Yes
Authorize “secure identity verification device” to verify alcohol buyer’s age — Senate Bill 543
Passed 28 to 8 in the Senate on December 4, 2019 To authorize the use by stores, bars and restaurants of a “secure identity verification device” to determine whether a person is old enough to buy alcohol. The methods could include the following, as described by the Senate Fiscal Agency: An electronic biometric scan referenced against certain photo identification cards; a photo identification previously verified by an electronic authentication process; a commercially available knowledge-based electronic authentication process; and an authenticated picture identification “securely linked to biometrics contemporaneously collected from the individual”.
How our state senator voted:
Jon Bumstead (34th R-Newaygo) - Yes
Restrict fund-shifts in legislative appropriations — Senate Bill 616
Passed 21 to 15 in the Senate on December 4, 2019 To adopt a “stripped” version of the bill that does not limit fund-shifting by the state administrative board, in expectation of an compromise agreement between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-controlled legislature that would put limits on such transfers. This is part of deal on increasing spending in the 2019-20 budget by adding money for items that were subject to gubernatorial line-item vetoes; see Senate Bills 376 and 377.
How our state senator voted:
Jon Bumstead (34th R-Newaygo) - Yes
Expand developer tax breaks, increase cap on eligible rental property — House Bill 4091
Passed 75 to 30 in the House on December 4, 2019 To remove restrictions on which local governments can authorize “neighborhood enterprise zone” property tax breaks for certain developers, and also increase the cap on the cash value of residential rental property eligible for the special treatment from $80,000 per unit to $120,000 per unit.
How our area state representatives voted:
Greg VanWoerkom ( 91st R-Norton Shores) - Yes
Terry Sabo (92nd D-Muskegon) - Yes
Scott VanSingel (100th R-Grant) - Yes
Authorize state tax collections from out-of-state sellers — House Bill 4540
Passed 36 to 0 in the Senate on December 4, 2019 To establish an administrative and regulatory regime for imposing state sales and use tax on internet and catalog merchants in other states that sell goods to Michigan residents. This follows the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court opinion in South Dakota v. Wayfair that allows states to levy sales and use tax on out of state sellers if a state exempts smaller sellers (less than $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions annually), and creates a collection system that feature, in the words of the opinion, “a single, state-level tax administration, uniform definitions of products and services, simplified tax rate structures… and also provides sellers access to sales tax administration software paid for by the State.” The bill is part of a package comprised of House Bills 4540 to 4543 that is designed to meet those conditions; it and House Bill 4541 authorize and create rules for third party “marketplace facilitators” that sellers would engage to manage the process.
How our state senator voted:
Jon Bumstead (34th R-Newaygo) - Yes
How our state senator voted:
Jon Bumstead (34th R-Newaygo) - Yes
How our state senator voted:
Jon Bumstead (34th R-Newaygo) - Yes
How our state senator voted:
Jon Bumstead (34th R-Newaygo) - Yes
Restrict fund-shifts in legislative appropriations — House Bill 5176
Passed 57 to 48 in the House on December 4, 2019 To adopt a “stripped” version of the bill that does not limit fund-shifting by the state administrative board, in expectation of an compromise agreement between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-controlled legislature that would put limits on such transfers. This is part of deal on increasing spending in the 2019-20 budget by adding money for items that were subject to gubernatorial line-item vetoes; see Senate Bills 376 and 377.
How our area state representatives voted:
Greg VanWoerkom ( 91st R-Norton Shores) - Yes
Terry Sabo (92nd D-Muskegon) - No
Scott VanSingel (100th R-Grant) - Yes
Mandate July 1 budget deadline — House Bill 5177
Passed 105 to 0 in the House on December 4, 2019 To require the legislature to pass and send to the governor no later than July 1 the appropriation bills for the next fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1.
How our area state representatives voted:
Greg VanWoerkom ( 91st R-Norton Shores) - Yes
Terry Sabo (92nd D-Muskegon) - Yes
Scott VanSingel (100th R-Grant) - Yes
Revise insurance regulation detail — House Bill 5241
Passed 103 to 2 in the House on December 4, 2019 To delete a state insurance code exemption for some insurers from certain “valuation manual” requirements related to pricing life insurance policies. This refers to a method used to set policy claim reserve-fund levels using as specified in the manual of valuation instructions.
How our area state representatives voted:
Greg VanWoerkom ( 91st R-Norton Shores) - Yes
Terry Sabo (92nd D-Muskegon) - Yes
Scott VanSingel (100th R-Grant) - Yes
Revise insurance regulation detail — House Bill 5242
Passed 103 to 2 in the House on December 4, 2019 To expand the authority of the director of the state Department of Insurance and Financial Services to regulate large “holding companies” that operate insurance companies in at least three countries, and authorize the director to delegate “coordinating” this activity with authorities in other states.
How our area state representatives voted:
Greg VanWoerkom ( 91st R-Norton Shores) - Yes
Terry Sabo (92nd D-Muskegon) - Yes
Scott VanSingel (100th R-Grant) - Yes
Revise insurance regulation detail — House Bill 5243
Passed 103 to 2 in the House on December 4, 2019 To require certain large insurers or “insurance groups” to have an “internal audit function providing independent, objective, and reasonable assurance…regarding the insurer’s governance, risk management, and internal controls”.
How our area state representatives voted:
Greg VanWoerkom ( 91st R-Norton Shores) - Yes
Terry Sabo (92nd D-Muskegon) - Yes
Scott VanSingel (100th R-Grant) - Yes