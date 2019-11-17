Permit deer baiting, clarify scope — House Bill 4687

Passed 57 to 49 in the House on November 5, 2019. To explicitly permit deer and elk baiting for hunting, and feeding deer and elk during hunting season. Baiting would be limited to 5 gallons of bait at each bait site. Separately, the bill would also establish that feeding wild birds or other wildlife is permissible if done in such a manner as to exclude wild, free-ranging white-tailed deer and elk from gaining access to the feed. The bill is a response to a baiting ban imposed by a state Natural Resources Commission in 2018.

How our State Representatives voted:

Greg VanWoekom (Norton Shores) — Yes

Terry Sabo (Muskegon) — No

Scott VanSingel — Did not vote

Authorize marijuana offense expungements — House Bill 5120

Passed 100 to 8 in the House on November 5, 2019 To establish that criminal records of past marijuana offenses that have been “expunged” from an individual’s public record under the provisions of House Bill 4982 would still remain in a nonpublic record, and revise other related details of this process.

How our State Representatives voted:

Greg VanWoekom (Norton Shores) — Yes

Terry Sabo (Muskegon) — Yes

Scott VanSingel — Yes

Revise animal industry regulations — Senate Bill 174

Passed 74 to 36 in the House on November 6, 2019 To overhaul many details of existing rules, and expand the authority of state officials to establish new requirements and regulations, on animal industry record keeping, identification, management, treatment, and movements of livestock or other animals to, from or within the state. This deals with regulations controlling the potential spread of animal diseases and infections. The bill also contains a provision extending a 2020 deadline for imposing laying hen cage size requirements until the end of 2024.

How our State Representatives voted:

Greg VanWoekom (Norton Shores) — Yes

Terry Sabo (Muskegon) — Yes

Scott VanSingel — Yes

Require tax notice to ambulance companies — House Bill 4830

Passed 110 to 0 in the House on November 6, 2019 To require ambulance companies and providers receive an annual notice of a “quality assurance assessment” tax that is imposed on medical service providers that is used to generate more federal Medicaid matching funds.

How our State Representatives voted:

Greg VanWoekom (Norton Shores) — Yes

Terry Sabo (Muskegon) — Yes

Scott VanSingel — Yes

Expand restrictions on liquor manufacturers — House Bill 4961

Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate on November 6, 2019 To prohibit licensed liquor manufacturers from requiring licensed wholesalers to give the manufacturer records related to the distribution of different brands, employee compensation or business operations that are not directly related to the distribution of the maker’s brands. The bill would also add other restrictions on liquor manufacturer business practices to the state’s extraordinarily detailed and complex “liquor control” regulatory and license regime.

How our State Senator voted.

State Senator Jon Bumstead — Yes