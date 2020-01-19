Legalize “stun guns” — House Bill 4020
Passed 84 to 24 in the House on January 14, 2020 To repeal a ban on the sale, possession or use of tasers or stun guns by adults, defined as a “device that is capable of creating an electro-muscular disruption…capable of temporarily incapacitating or immobilizing an individual by the direction or emission of conducted energy.” Stun gun does not include a launchable device.
How our area state representatives voted:
Greg VanWoerkom ( 91st R-Norton Shores) - Yes
Terry Sabo (92nd D-Muskegon) - No
Scott VanSingel (100th R-Grant) - Yes
Modify delinquent property tax accounting details — Senate Bill 350
Passed 37 to 1 in the Senate on January 14, 2020 To modify the accounting and procedures used by villages related to delinquent property tax collections that get turned over to the county for collection.
How our state senator voted:
Jon Bumstead (34th R-Newaygo) - Yes
Allow pension “double dipping” by retired state psychiatric health care workers — House Bill 4156
Passed 38 to 0 in the Senate on January 14, 2020 To allow former government psychiatric health care workers who are collecting state pension benefits to go back to work in certain positions and collect a paycheck without taking a cut in pension benefits.
How our state senator voted:
Jon Bumstead (34th R-Newaygo) - Yes
Revise credit services organizations regulation detail — House Bill 4411
Passed 37 to 1 in the Senate on January 14, 2020 To revise exceptions to a requirement in a law that regulates credit services organizations that requires them to perform the agreed services within 90 days.
How our state senator voted:
Jon Bumstead (34th R-Newaygo) - Yes
Honorary road designation — House Bill 4832
Passed 107 to 1 in the House on January 14, 2020 To designate a section of I-94 in Jackson County the “Deputy Gate Keeper George W. Haight Memorial Highway”.
How our area state representatives voted:
Greg VanWoerkom ( 91st R-Norton Shores) - Yes
Terry Sabo (92nd D-Muskegon) - Yes
Scott VanSingel (100th R-Grant) - Yes