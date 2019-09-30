The days are growing shorter, the air is feeling crisp … it’s time for hunters to head into Michigan’s autumn woods for archery deer season, starting up around the state Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Before pulling back that first arrow, hunters are reminded to check the 2019 Hunting Digest for the latest deer regulations for their area.

Some important changes this year:

Baiting and feeding of deer and elk are banned in the entire Lower Peninsula, as well as the core CWD surveillance area in the Upper Peninsula.

There are new antler point restrictions in some areas of the state – particularly Ionia, Mecosta and Montcalm counties. Check the APR charts in the hunting digest before heading out with your deer or deer combo tag.

The 40% discounted private-land antlerless deer license is a great option for taking an antlerless deer in the CWD management zone during the archery season. This discounted license expires Nov. 3.

Deer, deer combo and antlerless deer licenses can be purchased online or wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold. Anyone purchasing deer licenses online can expect their kill tags to arrive in the mail within seven to 10 business days.

Successful hunters in Alcona, Alpena, Cheboygan, Crawford, Iosco, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle and Roscommon counties are encouraged to take their deer to a DNR check station for bovine tuberculosis testing. Find the nearest DNR deer check station or self-service drop box at Michigan.gov/DeerCheck.

Questions? Visit Michigan.gov/Deer or contact the DNR Wildlife Division, 517-284-9453.