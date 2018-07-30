ST. CLAIR — The White Lake Little League 12U all-star team advanced to Monday’s state quarterfinals with a strong showing in pool play last weekend in the state tournament. The local team was ultimately knocked out 12-0 in those quarterfinals by eventual state champion Grosse Pointe Woods/Shores.

“White Lake Little League had a remarkable showing at the state tournament,” coach Jerry McDowell said. “We played with some of the best Little League teams in the state and we worked our way to the quarterfinals.”

Read the entire article in the Beacon print or e-editions.