Today

Variable clouds with some rain or snow showers. High 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%.

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening changing to mainly rain showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds light and variable.