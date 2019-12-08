Montague graduated all five starters from last season’s team, so the Wildcats will largely be starting fresh, with only four players returning from last year’s roster.

Those four, all seniors, are Chase Peterson, Asher Erickson, Riley Hagen and Logan Metcalf. Peterson, at 3.4 points per game, is the top returning scorer of the four. Needless to say, the group will be counted on for increased offensive production.

The Wildcats do have reinforcements, though, as a large group of players from last season’s 15-5 JV squad joins the varsity. Of that group, sophomore Tate Stine is the one that coach David Osborne said will be among the team’s leaders.

“As a group they have all matured and are ready to compete and challenge themselves to grow as a team,” Osborne said, referring to his four returners and Stine. “This should help us become a better basketball team.”

Along with Stine, sophomores Tugg Nichols, Aidan Buchberger, Colton Blankstrom and Levi Amstutz join the varsity, as well as juniors Lance Grattafiori and Jeremy Howard.

Despite all the newness apparent on the court, Osborne believes he has a team that can be very competitive. Last season, most of the Wildcats’ roster was also on the state finalist football team, and the team occasionally struggled with the quick turnaround. This year, only a few members of the hoops team were on the regional championship gridiron squad, so that factor should be less present.

“{span id=”docs-internal-guid-8df583cc-7fff-fd79-2374-baf96bbd0f13”}We are a senior-led team with high-character, hardworking players,” Osborne said. “The chemistry and leadership on this team will help us battle through the ups and downs of a long season. We are hopeful that our youth will develop throughout the season and have us peaking come tournament time.”{/span}

{span}The Wildcats don’t plan on getting any nights off on their schedule, and particularly not in the West Michigan Conference, which projects as a fairly balanced league. Ravenna, North Muskegon, Whitehall and Oakridge in particular should be challenging. Hart is coming off a district championship, Mason County Central boasts Davenport University commit Jeffery Carrier, and even Shelby, last year’s eighth-place finisher, consistently provides headaches to opponents.{/span}