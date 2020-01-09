Today

A mixture of rain and snow showers. High 43F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.