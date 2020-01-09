SCOTTVILLE — Montague got off to a hot start and finished strong Wednesday night to earn a 55-48 win at Mason County Central.
The Wildcats (2-3, 1-2 West Michigan Conference) scored 21 points each in the first and fourth quarters, and that was enough to overcome being outscored 20-13 in the middle two frames.
"I am pleased with our effort tonight and happy to start the new year with a win," Montague coach David Osborne said.
Three Wildcat players scored in double digits, led by Asher Erickson with 13 points. Tate Stine scored 12 points and Chase Peterson added 11.
Peterson and Stine each grabbed seven rebounds, and Stine also passed out six assists.
MONTAGUE (55) Erickson 4 4-5 13, Stine 4 3-3 12, Buchberger 1 0-0 3, Blankstrom 1 0-0 3, Peterson 3 4-5 11, Nichols 3 0-0 8, Hagen 2 1-2 5. Totals: 18 12-15 55.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (48) Chye 4 0-0 10, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Wagner 1 0-0 2, Draper 3 0-0 8, Simpson 1 0-0 2, M.Strejcek 3 0-0 6, Peterson 2 1-2 5, Carrier 5 3-6 13. Totals: 25 4-8 48.
Montague....21 3 10 19 — 55
Mason Co....11 12 8 17 — 48
Three-point goals — Montague 7 (Erickson, Howard, Peterson, Buchberger, Blankstrom, Nichols 2), Mason Co. Central 4 (Chye 2, Draper 2). Total fouls — Montague 13, Mason Co. Central 16. JV score — Mason Co. Central 46, Montague 38.