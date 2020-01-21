MONTAGUE — Montague got off to a quick start Tuesday against West Michigan Conference foe Shelby, and that start carried the Wildcats to a much-needed 51-37 win over Shelby.

Coming off a blowout loss to North Muskegon, the Wildcats could use a quick start, and with aggressive press defense, they got one, jumping out to an 8-0 lead, with all eight points coming from Logan Metcalf. Metcalf went on to score a game-high 20 points.

"It's the first time, I think, this year that we've gotten off to a fast start like that," Montague coach David Osborne said. "That kind of carried us through the game. We had two or three-minute stretches where we could get eight or 10 points quickly, and that seemed to be the difference."

