MUSKEGON — Things started poorly and just kept getting worse for Montague Thursday night in a West Michigan Conference game at North Muskegon.

The Norsemen were a buzzsaw, shooting over 52 percent from the field and 59 percent from long distance in a 76-37 rout of the Wildcats.

Montague (4-4, 2-3 WMC) never had a chance after the Norsemen responded to Asher Erickson's three-pointer, which cut their early lead to 4-3, with a 21-3 run that extended into the second quarter.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of this week's White Lake Beacon or buy our e-edition.