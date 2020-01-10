MUSKEGON — Montague won a foul-filled showdown against North Muskegon Thursday, 52-40, to remain unbeaten in the West Michigan Conference.

The two teams combined to commit 50 fouls in the game, 30 by the Norse. Montague (7-1, 5-0 WMC) attempted 39 free throws, only hitting 18.

Despite those struggles, Montague pulled away in the fourth quarter, extending what had been a close 34-28 game going into the final eight minutes.

Braquelle Osborne led the Wildcats with 17 points and six assists. Emma Flynn added nine points, and Andie Zamojcin chipped in seven.

MONTAGUE (52) Zamojcin 2 3-6 7, Moreau 2 0-0 5, Hall 2 1-3 5, Osborne 3 10-21 17, Flynn 3 1-2 9, Unger 2 1-2 5, Koetje 0 2-4 2, Meacham 1 0-1 2. Totals 15 18-39 52.

NORTH MUSKEGON (40) Clark 0 6-8 6, Pannucci 1 3-5 5, Jas. Duncan 3 2-5 8, Gongalski 0 2-6 2, Cooke 3 0-0 7, Falkowski 2 0-0 4, Muzzy 1 0-0 2, Jaa. Duncan 2 3-4 6. Totals 12 15-26 40.

Montague........15 12 7 18 — 52

N Muskegon....11 6 11 12 — 40

Three-point goals — Montague 4 (Moreau, Osborne, Flynn 2), North Muskegon 1 (Cooke). Total fouls — Montague 20, North Muskegon 30. Fouled out — Hall, Pannucci. Technical foul — North Muskegon: Beerman. JV score — Montague 46, North Muskegon 22.