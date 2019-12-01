Montague’s girls basketball team had a solid year last season and looks for an even better one this year, with several top players back.

The Wildcats graduated only one starter from last year, point guard Morgan Osborne, so that creates optimism for a better season this time around. Coach Cody Kater said the team is shooting “to compete at the top of the conference and district”.

If the Wildcats do that, junior guard Braquelle Osborne will likely have a lot to do with it. Osborne was all-West Michigan Conference last season and is the team’s top returning scorer. She’ll be joined by fellow returning starters Emma Flynn, Andie Zamojcin and Ally Hall, all juniors. The trio provide size, athleticism, rebounding, defense, and, hopefully, more scoring. Seniors Kat Moreau and Madison Moore are veterans who have worked hard in the off-season and should contribute more this season as well.

“I believe all of them will make a big step going forward as well as some of the other juniors who were on a very successful JV team last year,” Kater said. “The seniors have also put in more work this year than years past and we’re hoping that trend continues.”

Montague will be tested throughout the season. The WMC is consistently tough, and with Oakridge having graduated Sophia Wiard, likely more wide open than in seasons past as well. In the league, Montague will be competing with the likes of Hart and Whitehall, and the Wildcats will play some tough foes out of the league, like Fremont, Spring Lake and Allendale.

“The past two seasons, we’ve had more than five underclassmen pulled up to the varsity team,” Kater said, noting they’ve contributed to two winning seasons. “Those girls are now upperclassmen who are stronger and faster than years previous. The ladies are excited for this year and are hoping to make it one to remember. “