WHITEHALL — Friday’s rivalry battle between Whitehall and Montague won’t make anybody’s list of the prettiest basketball games ever played, but it sure was fun.

Whitehall led most of the way Friday night, but Montague was able to make some huge plays late and steal the win over the Vikings, 39-36, improving to 6-0 on the year and 4-0 in West Michigan Conference play.

The crowd was boisterous on both ends, and it likely contributed to a very slow offensive start for each side. Nobody scored for nearly the first half of the first quarter until Rileigh Thommen put in a driving layup while being fouled 3:34 into the game.

It was a sign of things to come, as each team’s defense was relentless, forcing bad passes and rushed decisions and occasionally just swiping the ball away.

“Every first game this season (against Whitehall) the last four years we’ve played like this,” Montague coach Cody Kater said. “It’s a grudge match. It’s a football game. These girls know each other. There’s a lot of people here that they know, and they want to play hard. It kind of turns into this (thing) where these girls are doing whatever they can to step up.”

The Wildcats overcame the absence of Braquelle Osborne most of the game due to foul trouble. The Montague scoring leader was whistled for three fouls in the first half, picked up her fourth early in the third quarter, and got her fifth with several minutes still to play.She picked a good time for her only points of the game, though, knocking down an open three-pointer in the fourth to pull her team within 34-33. Emma Flynn followed with a steal and a basket to put Montague ahead for the first time since the second quarter.

“They did a great job,” Kater said of Whitehall’s defense against Osborne. “Kudos to their game plan on her and their defense all-around. She’s going to learn from this experience. She didn’t play necessarily well, but she has so much to give our team, not just points. She has so much to give us, with confidence and stuff, and she’s learning that now as a captain and a leader.”

Ally Hall picked up the slack, ferociously attacking the basket late in the game. She ended up with 13 points, eight of those in the fourth, to lead all scorers. Flynn also was a big factor, scoring 10 points.

The biggest bucket of the game, though, might have been from an unlikely source. Katie Unger checked in off the bench for her first action of the game late in the third quarter and drilled a trey in the final seconds to break a long scoring drought and cut an eight-point Whitehall lead to five, 27-22.

“I think it sparked us,” Kater said of the shot. “I think it sparked our belief that we’ve got this. “Once she hit that, everyone started believing in themselves and thinking we could close this one out.”

On Whitehall’s side, the Vikings (2-4, 2-2 WMC) threw athletes at Montague all game long, attacking on defense with Thommen, Rayne Thompson, the Martin twins, and others. It was a strategy that worked most of the way, stifling a good Montague offense and setting the Vikes up for some easy buckets.

If anything, coach Derek Westerlund said he would’ve liked his team to play even faster.

“We’re going to continue to play that way,” Westerlund said. “I think we could’ve gotten some quicker shots, which we have to work on, instead of setting something up, just kind of play instinctive and take some good quick shots.”

Karoline Glamzi put Whitehall ahead, 36-35, with a couple of free throws with 1:15 to go, but the Vikings didn’t get another shot off until there were 10 seconds left, missing two attempts.

The atmosphere of the game, though, might have been what stood out most, and Westerlund said he hopes his team embraced it.”That’s for sure the loudest it’s been since I’ve been here in my five years,” Westerlund said. “It’s fun. I tried to tell the girls, that’s what basketball is all about. Back in the day, all the gyms used to be like that. You’ve got to embrace that and enjoy the big moment and have fun with it.”It’s an environment Kater was happy to leave; he pointed out that Friday was Montague’s first win in the Whitehall gym since he took over as coach, including a district loss last season to Fruitport. But the victory was another check mark for the Wildcats in what’s looking like it could be a special season.”This place is just bad,” Kater said kiddingly. “We don’t like it. We learned something, no matter what, that we can grind games out now, we can shoot the lights out, and we can do a lot of different things. We’ll continue to get better.”

MONTAGUE (39) Zamojcin 1 4-4 6, Moreau 0 1-2 1, Hall 4 5-7 13, Osborne 1 0-1 3, Flynn 3 3-3 10, Unger 1 0-0 3, Koetje 0 1-2 1, Meacham 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 14-19 39.

WHITEHALL (36) E. Martin 1 0-0 3, K. Martin 2 0-0 5, Wade 0 0-2 0, Thommen 4 1-5 9, Glamzi 1 4-4 6, Jeffries 2 0-0 4, Thompson 2-2 6, Taylor 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 7-13 36.

Montague....7 6 9 17 — 39

Whitehall....4 13 10 9 — 36

Three-point goals — Montague 3 (Osborne, Flynn, Unger), Whitehall 2 (E. Martin, K. Martin). Total fouls — Montague 19, Whitehall 22. Fouled out — Osborne, Glamzi. JV score —Whitehall 40, Montague 33.

Rockets topple

West Catholic

MUSKEGON — Montague isn’t the only area team entering the break at 6-0, as Reeths-Puffer remained unbeaten Friday night with a 51-44 win over Grand Rapids West Catholic.

The game was close throughout. The Rockets led by only three, 36-33, after the third quarter and were up seven at halftime.

Statistical information was not reported from the game.

Montague stays

unbeaten with win

SCOTTVILLE — Montague had no trouble dispatching Mason County Central Tuesday night, 54-19, to remain undefeated.

The Wildcats locked down on defense throughout, holding MCC to only six first-half points. Montague’s offense had a solid second half to ensure the lopsided win.

Emma Flynn scored 12 points to lead Montague, eight of them in the first quarter. Braquelle Osborne added eight points and Kat Moreau chipped in seven.

MONTAGUE (54) Zamojcin 1 4-6 6, Moreau 1 4-4 7, Hall 0 2-6 2, Osborne 3 1-3 8, Flynn 4 1-2 12, Atchison 1 0-0 2, Unger 1 0-0 2, Koetje 2 1-2 5, Meacham 3 0-0 6, Moore 1 2-2 4. Totals 16 17-27 54.

MASON CO. CENTRAL (19) Quigley 1 1-2 3, Tyron 4 0-2 9, Lyon 0 0-2 0, Jensen 1 0-0 3, VanDyke 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 1-6 19.

Montague....10 12 16 16 — 54

Mason Co.... 3 3 8 5 — 19

Three-point goals — Montague 5 (Moreau, Osborne, Flynn 3), Mason Co. Central 2 (Tyron, Jensen). Total fouls — Montague 12, Mason Co. Central 22. JV score —Montague 42, Mason Co.Central 23.

Whitehall takes

down N. Muskegon

WHITEHALL — Whitehall downed North Muskegon Tuesday night by a 50-18 score, picking up their second straight West Michigan Conference win.

The Vikings took command immediately, outscoring the Norse 22-3 in the first quarter.

“The Vikings used a full-court press early and often, making things very difficult on the Norse,” Whitehall coach Derek Westerlund said. “The Viking offense bogged down a bit in the middle two quarters, but came together in the fourth quarter.”

Rileigh Thommen had a strong game for Whitehall, scoring a game-high 18 points and picking off seven passes. Camryn Evans added nine points.

Rockets topple

West Ottawa

HOLLAND — Reeths-Puffer defeated West Ottawa in a Tuesday night road clash, 66-52, behind 24 points from Lauren Ross.

The senior stuffed the stat sheet, also grabbing four rebounds, swiping four steals and passing out three assists. Also for the Rockets, Trina Lewis had 13 points and eight rebounds. Sophia Hekkema and Bella Borgeson each had eight points. Borgeson had five boards and Hekkema had four assists.