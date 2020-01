MONTAGUE — Montague was unable to celebrate its #6 ranking in the first Division 2 state poll Tuesday, as visiting Allendale played a strong defensive game and knocked off the Wildcats, 50-36.

The Wildcats took an early lead, 10-8, after the first quarter, but the Falcons caught fire offensively in the middle two frames and built up a 41-23 lead that Montague could not overcome.

Braquelle Osborne led the Wildcats with nine points, and Ally Hall added eight.