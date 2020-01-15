MONTAGUE — In a battle of West Michigan Conference unbeatens, it was Montague that made the winning plays late, holding on for a 54-47 win that put the Wildcats in command of the WMC race.

Shelby jumped ahead early, 12-2, with great defense as Montague struggled to penetrate the Tigers' press. However, the Wildcats immediately responded with a 20-2 run, and never trailed again.

"We haven't started out well all year," Montague coach Cody Kater said. "We know what it's like to settle down after a timeout and go out there and play basketball when the worst things are out of the way and go about our business. There was no conversation had in terms of adjustments. They knew what the game plan was, and nothing changed."

