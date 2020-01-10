WHITEHALL — You never really know how a new group of players will respond to the pressure of a big rivalry game until the situation presents itself. The Montague Wildcats showed Friday the moment isn't too big for them.

In a hostile environment, Montague showed composure down the stretch, making very few mistakes and securing a 61-55 win against Whitehall.The Wildcats played smart late, but just as importantly, knocked down their free throws. Montague connected on 20-of-24 attempts in the game.

"I'm pretty proud of the guys and their composure down the stretch, and throughout the whole game, honestly," Montague coach David Osborne said. "There were a couple runs where we called timeouts to calm them down, and they just went out and ran our stuff and went about our business. Whitehall threw some crazy stuff at us, some half trapping and their zone, and we just handled it."

