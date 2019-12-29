MUSKEGON — Last season, Reeths-Puffer raced out to a 13-1 start by, in coach Lance Johnson’s estimation, outworking every opponent. This season, he’s still waiting for his team to show off that one’s grit.

That was the message after the Rockets took a 71-45 defeat Friday night against one of the best teams in the state, Grand Rapids Christian, in the Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Classic.

“We’re still trying to figure out what we’re about right now,” Johnson said. “I told the guys, we need to get back to playing harder than other people. I think last year we went into each game and we knew we were going to outwork people, and we’re just not there right now. We have to get a little grittier and a little tougher, and start executing the offense better as well.”

Things got out of hand quickly for the Rockets (2-3), who fell behind 16-2 in the first quarter and were never able to make Christian sweat. The Eagles attacked R-P with a fast-paced defense, turning the Rockets’ usual game plan against them.

It didn’t help that Christian possesses one of the best players in West Michigan, junior guard Kobe Bufkin. The tall (6-4) and lanky star already holds offers from several big-time basketball programs, including Michigan State.

Bufkin lived up to the hype, pouring in 27 points. He drilled a contested three-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer to extinguish R-P’s first rally and later capped his day with an athletic windmill dunk on a breakaway.

“We sent some guys at him across half-court...trying to make him give it up,” Johnson said of Bufkin. “He still found a way to get his points. He’s a really, really good player. He made a handful of extremely tough shots. So props to him. He’s a really good player, and they’re a really good team.

“There’s a reason that Tom Izzo wants him on his team. He’s very talented.”

Johnson said his team was flustered by the early attacking defense of Christian and should have, in retrospect, played a more slowed-down style.

“We took a few quick shots that I’d rather not have taken,” Johnson said. “If we could go back and do it again, we should have really been more cautious about slowing the game down a little bit.”

Johnson said after his team’s loss to Grand Haven two weeks ago that the Rockets were playing one of the more ambitious pre-conference schedules they’ve ever undertaken. He said Friday that the opponents his team has faced will help make them better, as will the return of Gary Humphrey, the team’s top rebounder, who hasn’t played yet this season but is expected back in the new year.

“We know what we’ve got to get better at, that’s for sure,” Johnson said. “We know we’ve got to get better at a lot of things...We’ve gotten exposed early, and we have to respond to it and get better.”

Josh Jordan led the Rockets with 14 points, and Kaleb Mitchelson added 12.

G.R. CHRISTIAN (71) May 3 3-4 9, Rhodes 1 2-2 4, Bufkin 12 0-0 27, Holmes 4 0-0 8, VerSteeg 3 0-0 8, Brown-Boyd 1 4-8 6, VanderKodde 2 2-2 7, Givens 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 11-16 71.

REETHS-PUFFER (45) Mitchelson 4 1-2 12, Ledford 3 0-0 8, Willacker 1 0-0 2, Williams 2 0-0 4, Jordan 5 4-6 14, Smith 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 5-8 45.

GR Christian......20 16 19 16 — 71

Reeths-Puffer.... 9 9 11 16 — 45

Three-point goals — G.R. Christian 6 (Bufkin 3, VerSteeg 2, VanderKodde), Reeths-Puffer 6 (Mitchelson 3, Ledford 2, Smith). Total fouls — G.R. Christian 8, Reeths-Puffer 14. Fouled out — Williams.