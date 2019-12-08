Reeths-Puffer basketball took its long-awaited next step as a program last year, posting an impressive 17-6 record, scoring a stunning overtime victory at Muskegon and pushing the Big Reds to the final minutes in the district finals.

The Rockets should have a chance for another great year this winter, as they return many of the top players from last season. Coach Lance Johnson isn’t shying away from the thought of high expectations, either.

“Our goal this year is to take the next step and win the district championship for the first time since 1985 at R-P,” Johnson said.

R-P has its leadership group in place for this season, as fourth-year starter Emcee Williams, third-year starter Josh Jordan, and standout athlete Daven Fox look to fill those roles, along with junior point guard Kaleb Mitchelson.

Williams is a two-time all-O-K Black Conference player, and coach Lance Johnson said Williams will have a chance to hit the 1,000-point career mark with a good season. Jordan is an athletic, 6-5, 220-pound post player and is one of the top players in the area at his position. Like Williams, he was an all-conference pick a year ago.

Fox came on strong late last season and started all three district games for the Rockets. Johnson said Fox “is probably the best athlete in the school”, high praise given the athleticism apparent on the R-P roster. That ability makes Fox a headache for opposing offensive players.

That trio by itself would have the Rockets in good shape, but R-P also brings back accomplished veterans Gary Humphrey and Mitchelson. Humphrey has led the Rockets in rebounding each of his three varsity seasons to date despite standing 6-2, and he is also a very effective defender anywhere on the court. Mitchelson, the starting point guard, has improved his game in the off-season, Johnson said. The junior was already solid, averaging eight points and five assists per game last year, so improvement from that would boost the Rockets.

Johnson said Mitchelson has also become a more vocal leader, and that combined with Jordan’s tenacity and Fox’s positive vibes create a great team environment.

On top of all the returning experience, the Rockets also have 6-6 newcomer Kendall Smith, a junior who has improved significantly in the off-season after two years on the JV.

“Kendall is a great outside shooter who can also post on the block against smaller players,” Johnson said. “(He) has put a ton of time into developing his game.”

The Rockets will take aim at an O-K Black title as well, with Muskegon their top competition. Union, Jenison and Mona Shores have also been strong teams in the recent past. R-P also will get to play in the Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame game again this year, against Grand Rapids Christian. Grand Haven and West Ottawa are a couple of other notable non-league games.