MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer knocked off Grand Rapids West Catholic Tuesday night in a non-conference game, 65-51, to improve to 3-3 on the season.

The Rockets welcomed back Gary Humphrey, playing in his first game of the season. Humphrey responded with a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Emcee Williams put in 19 points to pace R-P. Josh Jordan scored 11 points and had seven boards, and Kaleb Mitchelson chipped in 10 points and eight assists.