MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer fought and fought late in Friday’s game against Grand Haven, but ran out of time, and the Buccaneers escaped with a 65-61 win.

The game was a nail-biter throughout, but a key play late in the game saw the Rockets’ Josh Jordan called for an offensive foul while trying to gain control of a rebound and the game tied up with a few minutes left. Coach Lance Johnson’s incredulous reaction earned him a technical foul, which he said was his first in his 10 years coaching. The Bucs hit both free throws and never trailed again.

“That was an unfortunate technical that gave them the lead, and we never recovered from that,” Johnson said.

The Bucs were also clutch at the free throw line, connecting on their final eight attempts. R-P made only 17-of-35 attempts.

“We missed 18 free throws and lost by four points,” Johnson said. “We feel okay, as long as we can make free throws. I was happy with the second half and the way we fought back and took the lead.”

Emcee Williams scored 20 points to lead the Rockets (1-1), and Kaleb Mitchelson had a big second half and ended up with 15. Daven Fox chipped in 11 points.

“We would’ve loved to win that one,” Johnson said. “But I told them I’m really proud of them in the second half and the way they battled.”

Montague falls

at Ravenna

RAVENNA — Every West Michigan Conference coach seemed to think Ravenna was the favorite heading into the boys basketball season. Friday night, the Bulldogs showed Montague how they got that respect.

The host Bulldogs caught fire offensively after the first quarter, and Montague couldn’t keep up in a 68-42 defeat.

The teams were tied at nine after the first quarter thanks to a clutch three-pointer from Lance Grattafiori, but the Bulldogs took command from there, filling it up from everywhere on the floor. A 21-9 third quarter essentially buried the Wildcats (1-1, 0-1 WMC).

Logan Metcalf led Montague with eight points.

Whitehall slugs

out win

SHELBY — On a night where offenses were challenged, Dayton Cole exploded for 24 points and nine rebounds, carrying Whitehall to a 42-28 win over Shelby to open West Michigan Conference play.

Also for Whitehall (1-1, 1-0 WMC), Red Watson had 10 points and seven steals.

“Ugly game with both teams competing on defense,” Whitehall coach Nate Aardema said.

Rockets beat O’s

in opener

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer opened its season with an impressive win over Ludington Tuesday night, by a 51-36 score.

The Rockets opened up the game in the second quarter, extending a four-point lead to 16 by halftime and leading by double digits throughout the second half.

Daven Fox scored a career-best 16 points to lead the Rockets, with Kaleb Mitchelson scoring 12 points and Josh Jordan adding 11.

Jordan grabbed seven rebounds and Mitchelson had six assists

Montague gets off

to good start

MONTAGUE — Montague played a strong game all around Tuesday night in its season opener with Fruitport, scoring a 67-58 victory.

“I am very excited about how our team played tonight,” Montague coach David Osborne said. “We played together and hard the entire game. A great start.”

The Wildcats extended a one-point halftime lead to eight by scoring 23 points in the third quarter and maintained their advantage the rest of the way.

Asher Erickson enjoyed an especially stellar performance. The senior guard scored 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting and had four assists. Lance Grattafiori, Tate Stine and Colton Blankstrom each added 10 points, and Riley Hagen grabbed 15 rebounds.

Vikes drop

opener to Lakers

WHITEHALL — Whitehall lost its season-opening game Tuesday night against Spring Lake by a 61-48 score.

The Vikings trailed by just two at halftime, 25-23, before Spring Lake began to pull away with a 17-10 third-quarter run.

“It was a game of big runs,” Whitehall coach Nate Aardema said.

Addison Bluhm led Whitehall with 17 points, tying for the game high with Spring Lake’s Lucas Lyyski. Red Watson added 13 points, and Dayton Cole grabbed eight rebounds. Evan Mikkelson passed out five assists.

The Lakers had 11 offensive rebounds, a big factor in their win.