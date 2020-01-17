MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer lost to Muskegon Friday night in O-K Black Conference play, 60-43, but Rockets’ coach Lance Johnson found a lot to be encouraged by.

First and foremost, the score belied how close the game was. The teams were tied at 39 going into the fourth quarter before the taxed Rockets, having played only six players all night, ran out of gas, missing five key free throws and losing the ball a few times.

“I’m extremely happy with how we played,” Johnson said. “We competed with a team that’s supposed to be the best in West Michigan all the way through three quarters into the fourth.”

