FRUITPORT — Reeths-Puffer downed Fruitport Tuesday night in an impressive showing, 76-54.

The Rockets (6-4, 3-1 O-K Black Conference) steadily increased their lead throughout the game with a strong effort on offense.

Emcee Williams rang up 22 points for R-P and had five steals, and Kaleb Mitchelson added 19 points. Kendall Smith posted 13 points and seven rebounds.