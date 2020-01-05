MUSKEGON — The winter break wasn’t quite over as of Friday night, but Reeths-Puffer appeared in midseason form most of the game and downed area foe Whitehall 52-32.

The game was close for most of the first quarter, but with the Rockets ahead 10-7, they caught fire with impressive defense, forced turnovers and easy baskets on the offensive end. A 20-2 run later, R-P was in command.

“That’s kind of our signature right now, is just try to play really good defense and make the game easier by creating turnovers and making sure we finish on the other end,” Rockets’ coach Rodney Walker said. “Not playing for so long and coming in tonight and really being able to beat a good team like that, I thought they did a really good job defensively.”

Whitehall coach Derek Westerlund felt his team had a crisis of confidence during the game due to how good they knew the Rockets were, which compounded the issues for the Vikes’ half-court attack.

“They’re big, physical, athletic, they’re tough,” Westerlund said of R-P. “If you don’t have confidence in yourself in basketball, it’s going to be a struggle. You could just see some of the girls, if they’re comfortable with who they’re playing and they’re confident, they make better decisions.

“You could tell, their brain was just moving, thinking way too much instead of just playing.”

The Rockets (7-0) got to the basket with ease, led as usual by senior Lauren Ross, who scored 17 first-half points on her way to a game-high 24. She poured in 11 points in the second quarter alone as her team took command of the game. The Vikings called two timeouts during R-P’s decisive spurt to try to stem the tide, without much success.

Rileigh Thommen tried to make things happen for Whitehall, and she did manage 12 points, but with the Vikings forced into timidity by the attacking R-P defense, Thommen didn’t get much help. Whitehall also was unable to slow down R-P’s fast-paced offense, especially off turnovers or rebounds.

“I told them, this team’s going to get up the floor faster than anybody that we’ve played,” Westerlund said. “I knew it’s hard to simulate in practice. After they do it once or twice, there’s no more excuses. There’s no pouting. As soon there’s a rebound or a shot or a turnover, you’ve got to sprint, and we just didn’t do that really well. It was definitely a different level of basketball team we played tonight.”

The Rockets’ 7-0 start could be viewed as a bit of a surprise, given that outside of Ross the team entered the season somewhat lacking in game experience and especially since Walker only took over the coaching job a few weeks prior to the opening game. It’s been a pleasant surprise to Walker how well things have gone, but he also knows that with O-K Black Conference action on deck, its meaning is limited.

“Right now, 7-0 means absolutely nothing,” Walker said. “Jenison is the first game in the conference, and we’ll be focusing on conference play now. I think we’ve been battle-tested a little bit in a couple of games, with Grand Haven and Grand Rapids West Catholic. They were some really good teams we played against.”

Whitehall (2-5), meanwhile, must gear up for its own upcoming challenges. Westerlund said his team needs to have its offense catch up with the defense.

“We’re still looking for those guards to be comfortable in those positions,” Westerlund said, noting the absence of injured key player Greta Hosticka. “We’ve got to start making more outside shots. You’re not going to beat really good teams without making a few outside shots.”

WHITEHALL (32) Thommen 4 2-3 12, Glamzi 2 0-0 4, Wade 1 0-0 3, Jeffries 2 0-2 5, Thompson 1 1-1 3, Huebler 1 0-0 2, Russell 0 2-2 2, VanDam 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 6-10 32.

REETHS-PUFFER (52) Borgeson 2 0-0 4, Monette 1 0-0 2, Dykema 1 0-0 2, Duffey 1 0-0 2, Hekkema 1 5-6 7, Ross 8 6-7 24, Ruiter 1 2-2 4, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Walker 2 0-2 5. Totals 18 13-17 52.

Whitehall........... 7 4 8 13 — 32

Reeths-Puffer....14 18 8 12 — 52

Three-point goals — Whitehall 4 (Thommen 2, Wade, Jeffries), Reeths-Puffer 3 (Ross 2, Walker). Total fouls — Whitehall 11, Reeths-Puffer 11. JV score — Whitehall 46, Reeths-Puffer 34.