MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer made some clutch plays down the stretch Friday night and was able to come from behind to earn a 52-43 win over Grand Haven.
While senior star Lauren Ross continued to shine, scoring a game-high 24 points, it was teammate Trina Lewis who made the game’s pivotal plays, drilling two straight three-pointers and earning a steal that turned into two more points, a personal 8-0 spurt.
“It was so clutch for her,” Ross said of Lewis. “She stepped up so big for us, and that’s what we needed.”
The Buccaneers blanketed Ross on defense, double-teaming and even sometimes triple-teaming the Ferris State commit. The Bucs led by as many as 12 early in the game before R-P (4-0) adjusted and began clawing its way back, getting contributions up and down the roster.
“That was one of the first games that was really difficult for us,” R-P coach Rodney Walker said. “They did a good job playing defense on Lauren. She was still able to do some things she wanted to do. More importantly, I thought this was one of those really good team efforts where everybody was able to contribute.”
The Rockets took their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter with a quick 4-0 run and answered every Grand Haven response. Lewis’ first of her two treys put R-P back up 45-43 after the Bucs had regained the lead, and she followed it up with another triple and a steal of the inbounds pass. She missed her shot in a bid for a personal 8-0 run, but Arrionna Williams picked her up and tossed in a putback.
The game was physical, with Ross in particular taking a pounding, but for the most part the officials let both teams play.
“They weren’t calling a lot of fouls,” Walker said. “But it was consistent on both ends, so we can’t complain about that. At halftime, we made that adjustment. We said, they’re not going to call (everything), so you just have to finish through contact.”
GRAND HAVEN (43) Constant 3 4-4 11, Hatzel 3 0-0 8, Spoelman 4 0-0 8, Greene 0 1-2 1, Long 6 3-3 15. Totals 16 8-9 43.
REETHS-PUFFER (52) Borgeson 2 0-0 4, Williams 2 1-2 5, Hekkema 2 1-2 5, Ross 8 7-9 24, Lewis 3 4-6 12, Walker 1 0-3 2. Totals 18 13-22 52.
Grand Haven....18 7 12 6 — 43
Reeths-Puffer.... 8 14 11 19 — 52
Three-point goals — Grand Haven 3 (Constant, Hatzel 2), Reeths-Puffer 3 (Ross, Lewis 2). Total fouls — Grand Haven 17, Reeths-Puffer 10. Fouled out — Hatzel.
Rockets roll
past Ludington
LUDINGTON — Reeths-Puffer didn’t show any signs of slowing down Tuesday, dominating Ludington on the road 70-37 to improve to 3-0.
The Rockets shut out the Orioles for the first five minutes of the game and led 14-2 after a quarter, cruising to the win from there.
Senior Lauren Ross continued her sizzling start to the year, scoring 31 points to lead the Rockets. Trina Lewis and Sophia Hekkema each added 10 points, and Arrionna Williams chipped in eight.
REETHS-PUFFER (70) DeMaio 1 1-2 3, Dykema 0 1-2 1, Williams 3 2-2 8, Hekkema 3 3-3 10, Ross 12 5-7 31, Ruiter 0 0-2 0, Lewis 5 0-0 10, Walker 1 1-3 3, Roelofs 1 1-2 3, Jordan 0 1-2 1. Totals 26 15-25 70.
LUDINGTON (37) Morse 2 0-2 4, B. Mesyar 2 2-2 6, Kline 1 0-0 3, Zartarga 1 2-2 4, Bandstra 1 0-2 2, Flewelling 0 0-2 0, Stowe 0 1-2 1, Porter 0 2-5 2, K. Mesyar 1 2-4 4, Rohrer 3 2-2 8, Boes 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 12-24 37.
Three-point goals — Reeths-Puffer 3 (Hekkema, Ross 2), Ludington 1 (Kline). Total fouls — Reeths-Puffer 15, Ludington 18. JV score — Ludington 56 Reeths-Puffer 37.