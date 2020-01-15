MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer bounced back from last week's O-K Black Conference-opening loss to Jenison by defeating rival Mona Shores Tuesday, 52-38.
Lauren Ross led all scorers in the game with 20 points for R-P, and Lindsey Ruiter added 11 points.
