Reeths-Puffer girls basketball had another fine season last year, going 14-9 and giving eventual semifinalist Muskegon one of its toughest battles of the playoffs in the district finals.

Now, the Rockets will be led by the coach that engineered that Big Reds run, Rodney Walker, who joined up after longtime coach Brandon Barry abruptly resigned early in November, citing personal reasons.

R-P was fortunate that Walker, who resigned as Muskegon coach shortly after last season, was available. He already worked for the school district, and his daughter Ariel is a freshman at R-P this season.

“It was a hard decision to (leave) given the relationships I had,” Walker said of leaving Muskegon. “Having the opportunity to coach my daughter, and seeing the girls playing with her the last couple of years, I’m really happy to have the opportunity to kind of guide them as they move into their high school years.”

Walker will have an enviable combination of talent to play with as the season begins, headlined of course by Ferris State commit Lauren Ross, who had her usual impressive season as a junior.

“I just think she’s one of those players that should be considered a Miss Basketball candidate in the state of Michigan right now,” Walker said of Ross. “I was able to watch her all summer playing for her AAU team because my daughter plays for the same association. Watching her play against some of the nation’s best, she was able to hold her own, so I know she’s going to have a good year this year.”

Ross is just one of a four-player senior class that should have a huge impact on the Rockets’ fortunes. Trina Lewis and Lindsey Ruiter will be key players, and Abby Fansler should be a factor as well.

“I think the senior class is special,” Walker said. “I think they’re going to do a great job. They’re going to provide leadership for some of these players coming up behind them. In my opinion, (they’ll be) setting some new culture and standards for how we’re going to play this year. In practice, those four are using their voice to redirect the younger kids and make sure they focus on how they can get better.”

Some newer names that should make an impact include Sophia Hekkema, Arrionna Williams, Ariel Walker and Bella Borgeson. Williams is a familiar name to Rockets’ fans, as she’s the youngest of the family that included Artrese, Camaryia and Kalisa in past seasons.

“All those players will provide some real good spark off the bench for us this year, being able to create turnovers and finish on the offensive end,” Walker said.

Muskegon should again be a huge factor in the O-K Black Conference race, and in recent years Mona Shores and Jenison have been tough as well. The Rockets won’t be able to take any nights off.

“I think in the O-K Black, it’s a possibility any night for any team to win,” Walker said. “You can’t overlook anyone. You have to take it game by game.”

However, expectations are high. Walker wants to take his new team on a deep tournament run.

“We have a high expectation of, at the end of the season, having an opportunity to win the district and the regionals,” Walker said. “Every year my goal is to win a state championship with the girls I have in front of me.”