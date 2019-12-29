MUSKEGON — Ever since she arrived on the Reeths-Puffer varsity as a freshman, senior Lauren Ross has been a cut above. She became the Rockets’ all-time leading scorer some time ago, and became the first R-P girl to surpass the 1,000-point mark for her career, on Dec. 6 against Greenville. After this season, she’ll play at NCAA Division II Ferris State.

Ross was presented with the basketball she used to score that milestone point a week later after the Rockets’ victory over Grand Haven, a capstone to her remarkable career.

“It’s cool to be the first person,” Ross said. “It sets an example for future young girls that want to work to get that same goal too.”

However, even she wouldn’t say she’s a finished product. Just this season, she has discovered new elements to her game, especially as new coach Rodney Walker has installed a more fast-paced attack — an adjustment Ross said she’s loved being involved with.

“I like playing this fast pace so much more,” Ross said. “I feel like I see the court really well, so when we’ve got our guards going wide, I can pass it, or take it, depending on whether the defender steps up on me or not.”

“I think this is opening up her game,” Walker added. “She’s starting to see that this style kind of fits her, along with the other players. They’re really getting out and running, trying to finish.”

Walker spent the past few seasons going against Ross as coach of the Muskegon Big Reds. Like all opposing coaches, he was impressed with her ability and actions on the court. He said, though, that the biggest thing he’s learned about Ross since becoming her coach in November has very little to do with basketball.

“Her ability to provide leadership for all the team,” Walker said. “There’s no time where she’s ever really upset at the players for making turnovers. We’re young. She has the same expression, pretty much, the whole entire game, even in practice. She’s always encouraging. Her leadership skill is one of the most surprising things I was able to witness, being here for the short amount of time I’ve been here.”

It would be easy to view a player that puts up the kind of impressive scoring numbers Ross does as someone who relishes the scoring role, and the Rocket senior does seem to enjoy being the center of defensive attention. However, she is not one to focus on her points to the detriment of team success.

“Coach Walker always says you have to play within the play and use your skills, so I think I’ve learned to do what I do best,” Ross said. “If, one night, I need to score, then I need to score. If, another night, I need to make passes, then I make passes. Whatever the team needs for us to win.”

It’s mostly been the scoring that the Rockets have needed from Ross so far this season, thanks to the youth of the team. She has a knack for controlling a game. She showed it off at the end of a Dec. 13 win against Grand Haven, not just in the 24 points she scored, but the way she helped the Rockets run down the clock at the end of the game, maintaining possession despite the Bucs’ efforts to take the ball away.

“She can take a game over,” Walker said. “I’ve had several players that can do that, and she’s one of those players that has the special talent to do that, really controlling the game.

“We saw that in the last two minutes of (the win over Grand Haven). She understood the moment. She understood it was time management at the end of the game. We had the lead, and she gets fouled and goes to the free throw line and knocks them down. That’s a huge heads-up and really good basketball IQ (play) for a point guard.”

As the season progresses, Ross should be able to put trust in her teammates, which will only make the Rockets better — and, in turn, make Ross an even tougher cover for opponents as other R-P players step up. Trina Lewis showed a flash of that skill by knocking down a couple of key three-pointers late in that Grand Haven win.

As impressive as Ross is on offense, it’s not surprising that Walker considers the other side of the ball the area he’s looking forward to seeing the senior improve on this season to become even better.

“Just really controlling the tempo of the game on both ends of the ball,” Walker said of the area he’s looking to emphasize for his star. “Providing great defense and also providing great offense.”

As the calendar hurtles into 2020, Ross and her team will have their eyes on postseason success, and particularly on the one resumé-builder that the senior hasn’t yet achieved — a district title.

“We’re just taking it one game at a time,” Ross said. “These games help us with our run for March. These games are, conference games, non-conference games, they’re all helping us for when we get to the postseason, so we know how to play.”