MUSKEGON —
Rockets roll past Ludington
LUDINGTON — Reeths-Puffer didn't show any signs of slowing down Tuesday, dominating Ludington on the road 70-37 to improve to 3-0.
The Rockets shut out the Orioles for the first five minutes of the game and led 14-2 after a quarter, cruising to the win from there.
Senior Lauren Ross continued her sizzling start to the year, scoring 31 points to lead the Rockets. Trina Lewis and Sophia Hekkema each added 10 points, and Arrionna Williams chipped in eight.
REETHS-PUFFER (70) DeMaio 1 1-2 3, Dykema 0 1-2 1, Williams 3 2-2 8, Hekkema 3 3-3 10, Ross 12 5-7 31, Ruiter 0 0-2 0, Lewis 5 0-0 10, Walker 1 1-3 3, Roelofs 1 1-2 3, Jordan 0 1-2 1. Totals 26 15-25 70.
LUDINGTON (37) Morse 2 0-2 4, B. Mesyar 2 2-2 6, Kline 1 0-0 3, Zartarga 1 2-2 4, Bandstra 1 0-2 2, Flewelling 0 0-2 0, Stowe 0 1-2 1, Porter 0 2-5 2, K. Mesyar 1 2-4 4, Rohrer 3 2-2 8, Boes 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 12-24 37.
Three-point goals — Reeths-Puffer 3 (Hekkema, Ross 2), Ludington 1 (Kline). Total fouls — Reeths-Puffer 15, Ludington 18. JV score — Ludington 56 Reeths-Puffer 37.