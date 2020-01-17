HART — Whitehall came out firing in the third quarter Thursday night and cruised to a 61-29 win over Hart in West Michigan Conference play.

The Vikings (3-4, 3-2 WMC), already ahead 26-12 at the break, buried Hart with a 25-point avalanche in the third quarter.

Whitehall grabbed 42 rebounds in the contest to Hart's 26, including snagging 13 offensive boards.

Dayton Cole went for 18 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Vikes in both categories. Red Watson added 14 points, seven boards and five steals, and Caleb Koch scored 11 points.